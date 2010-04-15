Edgar Cayce's Story of the Last Supper

by Doug Simpson

For those readers who are not familiar with Edgar Cayce, I will give you a very brief history of the man regarded by many as America's greatest psychic. Edgar Cayce was born in rural Kentucky on March 18,1877, and passed on in Virginia Beach, Virginia on January 3, 1945. He gave over 15,000 psychic readings in a coma-like trance state and there are copies of over 14,000 of these readings at his Association For Research And Enlightenment, or A.R.E. for short, in Virginia Beach. Approximately 10,000 of these readings were medical readings where in his deep-trance state he diagnosed medical problems and prescribed remedies, including prescriptions which had not yet been invented. Many of these patients who received medical readings had been classified as hopeless by their medical practitioners and had come to Edgar Cayce as a last resort. Over 300 books have been written about Edgar Cayce and his readings, including at least 12 biographies. For more information on Edgar Cayce you should visit the A.R.E. website at www[dot]edgarcayce[dot]org. If you would like to read the article that made Edgar Cayce a national celebrity, go to www[dot]nytimes[dot]com/, then site map or archives, then free articles for October 1910, then look for ILLITERATE MAN BECOMES A DOCTOR WHEN HYPNOTIZED.

After medical readings, the next largest group of Edgar Cayce readings was reincarnation or past-life readings. The Edgar Cayce archives contain approximately 2500 past-life readings for some 2000 individuals, and these life readings supply the world with unimaginable details about the life and times of Jesus, the Apostles, other disciples, and relatives of Jesus.

Edgar Cayce's reading on the Last Supper was not a life reading. In fact it was a most unusual 'voluntary' reading. By voluntary, I mean that it was not requested by anyone, it was volunteered after the completion of a medical reading and Edgar was given his standard instruction to wake up at the conclusion of a reading, not once but three times. Here is Reading 5749-1, the voluntary reading Edgar gave on June 14, 1932, while in his coma-like trance, on the Last Supper. Similar to the Bible, the readings have been assigned paragraph numbers, which I have not deleted. Comments like [DS: ...] have been inserted by me for the purpose of explanation.

1. EC [DS: Edgar Cayce]: The Lord's Supper - here with the Master - see what they had for supper - boiled fish, rice, with leeks, wine, and loaf. One of the pitchers in which it was served was broken - the handle was broken, as was the lip to same.

2. The whole robe of the Master was not white, but pearl gray - all combined into one - the gift of Nicodemus to the Lord. [DS: Nicodemus was one of the 70 members of the Jewish Sanhedrin and a secret disciple of Jesus. He occasionally came to speak with Jesus at night. Jesus' one piece robe mentioned here was woven by Nicodemus' wife, Martha, and was presented to Jesus by Nicodemus on one of these night-time visits as a thank-you gift, after Jesus had raised a relative of Nicodemus from the dead. Nicodemus' relative was the widow of Nain's son. See Luke 7:11-15. The souls of Nicodemus, Martha, and the widow of Nain were all reincarnated at the time of Edgar Cayce and all of these reincarnated individuals had readings from the in-trance Edgar Cayce. Many more details are revealed in these readings, but they will have to wait for another article.]

3. The better looking of the twelve, of course, was Judas, while the younger was John - oval face, dark hair, smooth face - only one with the short hair. Peter, the rough and ready - always that of very short beard, rough, and not altogether clean; while Andrew's is just the opposite - very sparse, but inclined to be long more on the side and under the chin - long on the upper lip - his robe was always near gray or black, while his clouts or breeches were striped; while those of Philip and Bartholomew were red and brown.

4. The Master's hair is 'most red, inclined to be curly in portions, yet not feminine or weak - STRONG, with heavy piercing eyes that are blue or steel-gray.

5. His weight would be at least a hundred and seventy pounds. Long tapering fingers, nails well kept. Long nail, though, on the left little finger.

6. Merry - even in the hour of trial. Joke - even in the moment of betrayal.

7. The sack is empty. Judas departs.

8. The last is given of the wine and loaf, with which He gives the emblems that should be so dear to every follower of Him. Lays aside His robe, which is all of one piece - girds the towel about His waist, which is dressed with linen that is blue and white. Rolls back the folds, kneels first before John, James, then to Peter - who refuses.

9. Then the dissertation as to 'He that would be the greatest would be servant of all.'

10. The basin is taken as without handle, and is made of wood. The water is from the gherkins, that are in the wide-mouth Shibboleths, that stand in the house of John's father, Zebedee. [DS: Zebedee's soul was also reincarnated at the time of Edgar Cayce and the reincarnated Zebedee had readings from Edgar Cayce.]

11. And now comes "It is finished."

12. They sing the ninety-first Psalm - "He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in Him will I trust."

13. He is the musician as well, for He uses the harp.

14. They leave for the garden.

Mrs. 2794 learned, in reading 2794-3, that in her Palestine incarnation she had assisted at the Last Supper. 24. Before that the entity was in the land when the Master walked in the earth, when there were those activities that brought about the attending to the passover - which He kept with His Disciples. 25. The entity was among those who aided in the preparation of that upper chamber where He spent the last supper with His beloved Disciples. 26. ... the entity was a maid or a helper in the household then of Zebedee, and very close to Mrs. Zebedee ...

In the Gospels you can read about the Last Supper in John 13, Matthew 26:20-30, Mark 14:16-26, and Luke 22:11-39, but now you know the rest of the story.

© Doug Simpson 2010.

Edgar Cayce Readings © 1971, 1993-2005 by the Edgar Cayce Foundation. Used by Permission, All Rights Reserved.

Doug Simpson is a retired high school teacher from Canada. Retirement has permitted him the opportunity to pursue a second career as a writer and author. He may be contacted at jesuscayce[at]yahoo[dot]com. His website is at [http://]dousimp[dot]mnsi[dot]net.

