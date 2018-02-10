Book Release - The World of Pond Stories - Dr. Stewart Bitkoff Latest Book Available for Purchase

The World of Pond Stories is the introductory book in Dr. Bitkoff’s new series. It will take readers on a trip to a wondrous land where pond creatures live in harmony and often work together to solve problems.

These stories offer the opportunity for children and adult readers alike, to travel alongside amusing and delightful woodland characters that are expanding their hearts and minds. From “silver minnow catching” class; to humorous, yet meaningful exchanges among grasshoppers, turtles and dragonflies; to a mysterious quest with Master Turtle, you and the children in your life will enjoy reading about the spiritual journey of life in a unique and lighthearted way.

Come, swim in the richness of your own spirit and journey to a magical place called The World of Pond.

Dr. B presents modern day fables and a fairy tale to entertain spiritual travelers of different ages. Tired of reading the same old thing, stories filled with violence and ill will, then try this book for the entire family. As you travel with the different pond characters through their struggles and triumphs, it will make you smile and even laugh. And perhaps learn a little more about yourself and the larger Pond, we call life. -ML, San Diego, CA (2018)

About the Author

Dr. Stewart Bitkoff poet and spiritual traveler has written on the topic of the completed person and the original human development system.

Professionally, working to help the mentally ill integrate their altered states of consciousness into the physical world.

Website: www.stewartbitkoff.com | Connect on Facebook: www.facebook.com/stewart.bitkoff

“If you can't explain it to a six year old, you don't understand it yourself.” This quote, attributed to Albert Einstein, tells us that the world needn't be as complicated as we make it out to be. And indeed, "The World of Pond”, Stewart Bitkoff's latest book, demonstrates the truth of this. Written in an easy to understand style, this book will appeal to six year olds of ALL ages. Whether you're 6 or 96, the stories in this book will entertain and provoke deeper questions. Here we meet the inhabitants of 'Pond' - from the enigmatic Turtle to the carefree Grasshopper, who do their best to make sense of the world in which they live. A collection of short stories, all linked by a common theme gives the reader the chance to look at his or her own life. How do we make sense of the world? Why are we here? Not merely a collection of children's stories, "The World of Pond" is both philosophical and thought-provoking. Enhanced by Stewart's own commentaries, this book is a 'must read' for everyone.

One Sunday morning as I was driving with my five-year-old daughter to church, she asked me if her mother and father were going to die. She also asked if she too was going to die. This totally stunned me. I floundered a bit and I told her as tactfully as I could that yes, we were all going to die someday but it would be a long time from now. She then said, "What's the point?” Stewart's book answers this question in an amazingly simple, gentle, and graceful set of stories about the denizens of a certain pond. The book captures the highly distilled essence of all the great world spiritual traditions in a way that goes down easily. The language used has universal appeal since it avoids religious specific terminology. It is simple-minded and extremely sophisticated at the same time making it particularly valuable to share between generations. I highly recommend this for anybody who from time to time becomes aware of our short duration here on earth and wonders as my daughter did, "What's the point?”

