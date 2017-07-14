Atlantis & Lemuria Latitudes & Longitudes

By Tom T. Moore

Author: Atlantis & Lemuria: The Lost Continents Revealed!

There has been speculation about the very existence of the continents of Atlantis and Lemuria for literally hundreds of years. Yes, they did exist, but all records of their societies’ existence for over 50,000 years were destroyed, with the exception of the writings of Plato and legends.

The continent of Atlantis was located in the Atlantic Ocean, but most of it perished in an enormous natural disaster when a line of volcanoes, bisecting the continent on top of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, all erupted approximately 31,000 years ago. A few remnants remained—the Bahamas to the south, a few islands off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire, Bermuda and the Canary Islands. These islands were also wiped clean by the tsunamis that followed. There were seven other islands slightly to the west of the middle of the Atlantic Ocean that I’ll cover below.

Before the natural disaster, the continent of Atlantis was in the shape of a parallelogram. To the east, Atlantis came within 30 miles (48 kilometers) of the African Coast, then named the Land of OZ. To the west it ran parallel approximately 100 miles (160 kilometers) off the North American coastline.



Atlantis

Please keep in mind these latitudes and longitudes act as BOUNDARIES for the continent. The Atlantean Continent was contained within these boundaries.

Northern edge: Latitude 47° N

Southern edge: Latitude 30° N

Southern tip: Latitude 26° N, 18° W. Longitude

Western edge: 75° - 80° W. Longitude

Eastern edge: 17°-18° W. Longitude

You can go to www.earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/map/ and place your cursor in the Atlantic and in the right hand lower corner the longitudes and latitudes will be displayed. Just move your cursor to the above coordinates to see Atlantis’ location. There are buttons at the top to zoom out or in as needed.

The Atlantean Continent was about 10% larger than present-day Australia. Since the shape of the Atlantean Continent was a parallelogram, let’s take the 47° North Latitude first. If you were to draw a line across the Atlantic Ocean, starting a little under the southern coast of Newfoundland to where it intersects 17° West Longitude, that’s as far to the east the continent extended. Then, if you were to draw a line across the Atlantic at 30° North Latitude when it intersects 18° West Longitude, you have three sides of the parallelogram.

Where Latitude 47° North intersects 75° West Longitude this gives you the western point for the northern edge of the continent. Draw a line down parallel to the North American Continent curving along the Florida coast until it meets 26° latitude. That is the tail of the Atlantean Continent, encompassing what we know as the Bahama Islands today. The tail began at the 30° North Latitude at approximately 77° West Longitude.

When the Atlantean Continent sank, it displaced an enormous amount of water, resulting in all of the oceans of the world rising 160 feet (49 meters) destroying every single city, town, and village worldwide. Most of the records of the world were lost at that moment in history.

The seven other islands previously mentioned included Poseidia, round in shape and about the size of Cuba, and located on a line to the east, slightly above present day Boston.



Poseidia

Aryan, a little larger than the island of Hispaniola was 375 miles (603 km) to the south. Below Aryan, there were five other islands—one so small that some accounts do not list it, but it was inhabited. Over a long period of time Poseidia was inhabited by the Law of One people and Aryan and its island group by the Sons of Belial. Their dislike for each other reached a boiling point 12,500 years ago and they destroyed themselves in a horrific war, where one-and-one-half million people died the first day. The islands sank into the Atlantic, and the oceans of the world rose 41 feet (12.5 meters). This was when the story of Noah and the Ark actually took place.

The continent of Mu, or Lemuria as it was also called, was in the shape of a potato and about 12% larger than present day Australia. Before the sinking of the Atlantean Continent it was connected to what is now Japan, but the rising seas broke the connection. It came within about 100 miles of present day Hawaii, and for thousands of years the Lemurians vacationed there, imprinting the islands with their energy.



Lemuria

Here are the longitudes and latitudes for the continent of Mu or Lemuria.

Northern edge: Latitude 37°- 38° N

Southern edge: Latitude 14.5° N

Southern Tip: Latitude 12.5° N, 130° E. Longitude

Western edge: 135° - 145° E. Longitude

Eastern edge: 180°-165° W. Longitude

The northern edge of the continent varied between 37° and 38° Latitude North until it intersected with 135° East Longitude and turned down, coming close to Hawaii. Then you have the southern edge of the Mu continent at 14.5° intersecting with 180° West Longitude.

The northern edge of Mu at around 38° Latitude North intersected the western edge at around 145° Longitude to form the western edge and drawing a line down to 14.5° Latitude forming the western edge of the continent.

Mu also had a short tail in the middle of the continent, extending down to 12.5° Latitude North, 130° East Longitude.

The continent of Mu was an idyllic place to live for thousands of years. That ended approximately 7,500 years ago when the seven countries not only destroyed themselves with hydrogen type bombs, but also broke apart the continent. And again, millions of people perished all over the world when the oceans rose 170 feet (52 meters). Additionally, it destroyed all the records kept in those cities and towns.

Is it any wonder that people have doubted these continents’ existence, when virtually all the records of their existence no longer exist?

Lastly, I’ve been told to tell you that we will never destroy ourselves again; therefore we can learn the history of these two continents without fear of repeating ourselves.

AUTHOR'S RESOURCE



Tom T. Moore is an author and speaker. His books include THE GENTLE WAY series, plus FIRST CONTACT: Conversations with an ET and ATLANTIS & LEMURIA: The Lost Continents Revealed. He was voted “Best Self-Help Author” for the past three years by the readers of a health magazine. He is a telepath and answers questions sent to him from all over the world in his weekly newsletter, which can be subscribed to at www.thegentlewaybook.com.

