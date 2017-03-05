Reincarnation: an Introduction

By Dr. Stewart Bitkoff

Q: What would you like to say about reincarnation? Is this something from your framework that you accept or believe?

Once again, it does not matter what a traveler believes; the operative aspect is if this is a reality or potential of the situation?

Because much has been written about reincarnation and much has been proliferated as a control mechanism, we will discuss those issues most pertinent to our present western life.

However before beginning, it is important to keep in mind that in some societies this teaching was used and is used as a method to control a population by declaring something like. “Travelers must be content with their present status because it is what they earned; in future lives they have unlimited potential and can gain in material benefits.”

We must remember the use of a religious teaching by a social institution to control a population is nothing new and goes on all around us, everyday. Part of the purpose of the present work is to help point out some conditions under which this occurs and offer the traveler another direction.

From the mystical perspective, reincarnation is accepted by many. We were born, and came into the earth phase to learn and advance. Then after completing this learning we move on to something else. This something else is spiritual and may involve going over what we have learned and making a decision, in accord with the higher elements and the higher destiny of the universe, about the next phase. This may or may not involve reentering the earth phase. This process may be repeated many times or something else might occur; depending upon individual destiny and personal preference.

The final destination is to merge with the Absolute and return completed; to assume our role as the son/daughter of a King.

Depending upon a specific teaching, all souls incarnate or move from one spiritual reality to another. Also most religions accept that great souls return to the earth phase to help others reach higher; the monotheism’s acknowledge this aspect, as well. Presently, those who follow specific monotheistic teachings are awaiting the return of the Messiah.

However, according to mystical tradition, specific teachings about reincarnation were left out of the Bible. It is suggested by some sources this was done to strengthen the role of the clergy. Further, it is suggested, if the average traveler became more aware of their own latent spirituality they might be less reliant upon others. Once again, this view is presented as an alternate.

A popular view is that one can reincarnate into a lower life form; if this is justified by one’s action. This is not accurate. Always we are evolving higher.

Note the following points about reincarnation.

Travelers reincarnate, or come back to the earth phase as an improved version of them selves. In the spiritual realm, a decision is made about the next place and may include a return to the earth phase. Souls are not forced to reincarnate: they must want to do this; remember we are all spirits with free will.

Souls incarnate into higher realms on the return journey back to the Absolute.

The earth phase is a special place to learn and souls look forward to incarnating here. This phase is a place for many experiences, fun activities and possibilities.

Souls incarnate to learn specific lessons of which there are many. 1) Some to change or balance specific behaviors or others to 2) validate to themselves, their learning in a specific area. Whether or not, a soul is in a change or validation incarnation is independent of present level of spirituality.

Generally, we do not remember past lives because this would distract us, cause us pain, or be a source of false pride. We bring with us into this incarnation what we need to make this particular journey. In this process, there is no punishment; we advance based upon our individual effort and the mercy of God.

Each day we are reborn into a new life and have the opportunity to learn, change and move forward. Travelers forget- each day is a beginning.

This process is intended as a blessing; not a punishment, ‘until we get it right.’ Most of the laws that govern this process remain hidden and are a mystery.

Usually, we get a choice, within certain limits, as to the circumstances under which (sex, race, and location) and with whom we wish to incarnate. According to tradition, there are four Masters of Reincarnation and other beings that guide and help souls with this process.

In the cosmic journey, each soul is reaching higher to become the best version of it self. It is the said, that the return journey back to the Absolute, for many, begins in this earth realm

For spiritual learning, the earth phase is a very special place. Because of the pull of the physical reality, a friction is created between the physical and spiritual. This friction increases the potential for spiritual learning.

* *

When like the fire’s smoke

We have faded into the night

It will only be God’s Love

That will Guide us Home.

* *

It is time to go.

The sun leads toward the west.

Let us follow clothed in love.

We go to a quiet, joyous place.

Here you can wash your hair with sunlight

And our spirits can live on morning air.

____________

Filed in: externally authored, reincarnation