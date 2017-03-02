More Predictions for 2017 and Beyond

By Tom T. Moore - Copyright 2017

Here are more predictions given to me by Gaia, soul of the Earth and my Guardian Angel Theo, as I’m a self-trained telepath. These questions were sent to me from all over the world on a wide variety of subjects as you’ll read.

Theo, what is the probability of a private space company, such as SpaceX landing on Mars, before NASA does in the next six years?

Tom, there is a very small probability that this will occur. Go with the 25-year period that has been quoted in the past. These private space companies have not even sent their own Mars rovers and such instruments there yet. There has to be a basis of being able to fly several people to Mars, and then a landing and takeoff have to be accomplished, not to mention the length of the voyage, along with the large amount of supplies that must be taken along. Brash claims of being able to safely travel to and from Mars are just that—public relations to manipulate the stock. These are, after all, businessmen.

Gaia, how far will plans proceed on building a wall on the U.S. Border?

They are just that—plans—and have a low probability of being fully implemented, Tom. Yes, there will be more walls built, but these things take time and there will come other priorities and a softening of the Trump regime’s relationship, we will call it, towards Mexico. There will be fierce opposition as you can imagine, and work will come to a halt. The wall will become a ‘Trumpism’—used in political cartoons and such to mock his Presidency. But again, there will be more wall added to the border, but not completed according to President Trump’s promise.

Gaia, will both Bill and Hillary Clinton continue their service to this country and the world and if so what will they do?

Yes, both will continue to work globally and at times in opposition to Mr. Trump. The strain of having been President of the U.SA will cause Bill to slow down, but still making appearances as part of the Clinton Foundation to achieve a lasting legacy of accomplishment; Hillary will champion women’s rights globally and will make great inroads in this capacity in the coming years. She will also appear to promote candidates in the next few rounds of elections, especially in those campaigns for women.

Theo, what is the probability of Scientology fading way within the next ten years?

The probability at this time would be quite small—certainly under 20 percent. It will diminish in size and influence, but there are those who still are attracted to their core beliefs.

Gaia, what is the probability of losing Social Security, Medicare, or Medicaid?

The probability is that the age one can start receiving social security payments will be upped. Medicare will have changes as the price of medicines will be more regulated. You have yet to write that future, but it is starting to take shape. Big pharmaceuticals will start to be regulated, although that will be a huge fight as they resist. Medicaid will remain. And, yes, keep in mind that many cures for diseases are right around the corner, so there will be fewer sick people.

Gaia, what is the probability that the President, and/or the U.S. Congress will gut the Environmental Protection Agency?

Fairly low at this time, Tom. There will be such an uproar by not only the people, but by other countries, and yes, their people too, that they will back off that idea. Yes, ground will be lost as the GOP loosens the environmental regulations, but these rules will tighten again in the future, as they see the air quality and water quality dip. Yes, the old saying that some people have to learn the hard way is correct.

What is the probability of banning glyphosate (Roundup is a common brand name) in the next two years?

Very small, just for the reasons stated above. But if you move the time period to five years there will be a good chance—over 50% that it will be banned. Pressure has to come from masses of people demanding better living conditions, and banning this will be seen as the right thing to do. You can always speed up the process through benevolent prayers.

Here is a Benevolent Prayer (BP) to say OUT LOUD [scientists have yet to discover the power of the spoken word when said together]: “I ask any and all beings to assist in the most benevolent way to clean our environment of all pollutants, including banning the use of glyphosate, and may this occur even faster than we can hope for or expect, thank you!”

Gaia, what is the probability of a stock market crash in the next four years?

No truth whatsoever, Tom. The naysayers crop up every few months to preach their own message and sell books or speaking fees. Yes, the market will go up, and yes, there will be adjustments, and some more severe than others depending upon world events, but there will be no crash.

Will there be any type of crash of money markets?

Again, there will be none.

Gaia, can crystals at home be charged using commonly available resources?

Yes, and no. Another one of those answers, Tom. The resources are commonly available, but how they would be utilized has to be rediscovered from ancient Atlantean times. In modern times people have resisted on a subconscious level, as we have spoken about before, due to fear of repeating their misuse. That will never happen again. Soon there will be those who rediscover this free energy and this will change the world, bringing energy to remote villages that have no electricity or running water.

Will crystal power be rediscovered by a science lab or independent researcher, and what is the probability of that rediscovery being made in 2017?

It will be an independent researcher, Tom, but it will not be rediscovered this year—that is the highest probability. But if you ask about the next five years the probability is strong—in the 70 percentile—that the person will rediscover crystal power. It might be even a little faster if all your followers say a Benevolent Prayer that it will happen sooner than later.

And yes, the energy the Lemurians used will also be rediscovered, but it will take much longer as no one is searching for that energy, and it will be rediscovered by accident.

Gaia, what is the probability of a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, including Kauai, in the next five years?

Yes, Tom, as I increase the number of storms across the planet there will be a couple of hurricanes that certainly will pass by Hawaii, although none will strike Kauai directly dead center. But farther out to 10 years, yes, there will be one that also as it passes by will come very close to Kauai.

What about any tsunamis in the next five or ten years?

Here there is a much higher probability of this occurring in the next ten years as, by then, Japan will have had the next major earthquake and tsunami, as well as the west coast of North America. I do not wish to narrow it down at this time, but it is within the 10-year time frame. I will not say it will occur in any shorter time for the moment.

Gaia, you said there was a low probability of Mt. Vesuvius erupting in the next five years. What about Campi Flegrei, and is it connected to Mt. Vesuvius?

Yes it is connected to Mt. Vesuvius Tom, that is a given. And yes I am adding to the caldron there at the present time, which is causing the seismographs to be jumping, but again, the probability of this volcano erupting in the next five years, along with Mt. Vesuvius is low. But as we have covered the probabilities for Vesuvius for 10 years, so yes you can add in Campi Flegrei. Both will be highly destructive. I am giving fair warning time that this area will be beset by lava flows again.

This will accomplish a number of things for me, but also for the souls who inhabit that area and need that for their list of Earth experiences. So to summarize yes there will be continued rumblings in that area telling the residents that those volcanoes are awakening again, but nothing major will happen in the next five years.

Theo, what is the highest probability for how many more years of strife will there be in Turkey and Syria?

The highest probability would be over 50 years. To use an old saying, Rome was not built in a day, and there must be a change in attitudes.

Let’s say this Benevolent Prayer (BP) out loud: “I ask any and all beings to bring peace to Turkey and Syria, and may this happen even faster than we can hope for or expect, thank you!”

Gaia, is the probability of a large earthquake affecting the West Coast still high for the future or is it a low probability now?

It is still a large probability for the future, Tom. The pressure on the continental plates continues to increase, and it is simply a matter of time until there will be an adjustment.

Then would the probability be highest in the next five years, 10 years or farther out at this time?

There is a strong probability in the next five years and even stronger during the next 10 years. Again, I must remind you that I consult with your souls before I make these large movements. We don’t just decide one day to have an earthquake; it is done with the knowledge and permission of your souls who would need an earthquake as part of their bucket list of experiences.

Yes, I am using your terminology, but the bottom line is, the earthquake in California—and understand it would not just be one, but thousands when you take into consideration the aftershocks as they are called by your geologists—is still a high probability during the next few years. I am not ready to give you a specific time line yet, but will do so in time for those of your readers who live in this area to evacuate.

Gaia, what is the highest probability for Thailand to become a democratic country in the next five years?

Yes, it will be a little longer than that, but not 10 as was the next figure on your list. More on the order of seven to eight years depending upon certain events.

Theo, what is the probability of the Russian Disclosure on ET contacts in the next three months?

Fairly high, Tom, but not a “done deal” shall we say. Still more than 70%, but not yet 80%. There are still some actions to be taken on the upper time lines that will impact this time line and that has not yet happened. And here we might add on to what Gaia said about probabilities. They are not only affected by what is happening on your time line, but what is occurring on the other time lines both higher and lower than yours.

[Gaia was referring to the 12 parallel worlds or “time lines” I have chapters about in my FIRST CONTACT: Conversations with an ET and ATLANTIS & LEMURIA: The Lost Continents Revealed!

