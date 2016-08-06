The Love

Beloved Luminous Soul, I will not speak of Love, but I choose to give you the Love I have in my heart because Love can be known only when given.

When a mother takes her child in her arms, she brings him closer to her heart, she holds him tight, she nourishes him and grows him with Love. She comforts and reassures him with her Love. That child never heard speaking about Love, but he has known and experience the Love of his mother. He will never forget it. That Love represents the foundations of his life.

When a child feels the tender look of a father that watches over him, he can feel the strong hold of his hand that takes him along his steps. That child never heard a word about Love, but he has known and experienced the Love of his father. That child will grow strong and confident.

When a son feel the arm of his father rest on his shoulders as he teaches him about life, and once ready, lets him be free to live his own life. That child never heard speaking about Love, but he has knows and felt the Love of his father. That child will walk peacefully through life, he will walk with confidence on his path.

When you look in the eyes the person you love, you allow his gaze to enter inside of you, perceive your heartbeat, your feelings and emotions when you welcome the feelings and the emotions of the person you love. Love creates the union of hearts, the merging of Souls. No word was pronounced: only they allowed Love to vibrate from heart to heart, from Soul to Soul.

When you welcome sunrise, go along the sunset, warm up with the Sun rays, allow the wind to caress you, embrace the sea, support the earth, embrace a tree, dream with the stars and thus enter the beat of the Universe, in so doing you have not heard one word: you have just allowed the Love of the Universe to permeate and surround you.

When you look up to the sky and feel your heart overflow with Love for the Divine, for your Angel, you feel that from your Angel, the Sky, the Great Light, the highest form of Love reaches you: more than ever in that place there a no words.

Message of Love from the Angels

“There are many of us protecting you, there are many of us who love you, there are many of us who are waiting to take you towards the Light, towards the Love.

Feel Our wings protecting you, feel Our arms taking you up, Our hearts loving you, look at Our Light guiding you to the Great Light, feel Our Love that will take you towards the Love, and into the Love.

You are to Us a precious ‘Gift’, to us you are a free Soul that is able to rise up to the Sky.

Surrender to the Great Light, open you heart to Us, discover your Light, the beauty of your heart, the language of your Sol.

Let your heart speak because it knows the language of Love, let you Soul speak because it knows the language of the Light.

It is the Love of the Light that we are expressing to you, it is the Love that all encompasses, and the sweetness and tenderness that We carry for you because like a little girl you may feel taken along tenderly, sweetly loved, continuously helped, and totally protected.

And it is joy for Us, when so sweetly We can come closer to you to walk with you, hand in hand, and simply love you because this is what you ask and allow Us to do.

In the morning, upon waking up, imagine Me to be in front of you smiling with my hand stretched out to you and surrounded by the Light, then unite your Light to it so that it will get stronger and those who will meet you that that will be able to notice it.

Awaken in you the Sun as well because those who meet you may feel the warmth and joy so that you may feel the warmth and joy even when the Sun is not shining.

Feel the heat of My Sun as you are merged to My Light and happily take your steps knowing that this Light will warm you up, it will protect you and an infinite Love will surround you as you walk in the Love.

When you merge your Light to Ours, ask that the Light may brighten your path.

During those moments when you do not know how to get rid of heaviness in your heart, how to heal your wounds, how to transform your past, ask Me to help you and you will see that it will be easy to discover how and it will be easy to act with Me.

Remember that to help you completely, your request is necessary because true Love sets us free.

All the past can always turn into a pearl to put away in the jewelry box if you transform it with the Light and the Love.

Do not feel alone when you take action, we will do everything together, we will live everything together, but every day must be lived to honour your evolution.

Remember that anything that shifts your thought to tomorrow or to the past is just a loss of time and energy, you loose what you could feel, live, conquer in that moment, it could deprive you of the joy to live totally surrendered to the Light and surrounded by Love.

I understand the journeys of your thoughts towards the past or on the anxiety about the future, however, if you ask for My help right now, I will help you hear the voice of your Soul so that you may get back to your present moment and live it fully to seize its essence and deepest meaning.

And everything will be accomplished when you stay connected with the Light, when you hold My hand tight, and when you will understand how much you can do with the power of joy and enthusiasm of those who choose to live in the Light and the Love. Joy will give you the strength to do anything, and to live through anything.

Invest your courage in everything you experience, invest all of your commitment and I will instill all My Strength in you. Together we will act, walk, live, and conquer.

Remember that Love will always be your greatest support, that is true, strong, and simple Love, which I will help you know and experience.

Love with the Love you now know because through this Love you will learn to know the Love of the Light.

Walk peacefully; do not fear the obstacles or the challenges that you may encounter along your journey.

They might seem greater than the greatness of your heart, stronger than the strength of your body, but they will never be greater than the greatness of your Soul, stronger than the Strength of your Soul.

You can constantly learn the art of loving because you will learn it through loving.

Support and help with Love. Reassure and warm up with Love: Love will support, help, reassure, and warm you up.

When your heart suffers, when it feels cold, when it feels lost, hold on to Me even more, then you will feel my embraces, you will feel surrounded by My Love.

When you meet a heart in pain, or that feels cold, a heart that feels lost, embrace it, embrace it tenderly as you keep yours open. Free your Soul so that your Souls will embrace. Souls do not how to express true Love.

Embrace it knowing that through you, We can also embrace that Heart to help and warm it up, to light up its Soul.”

Question:

What is true Love?

Answer:

“True Love is joy, peace, stillness, serenity, harmony, it is a connection with everyone, with Whole, with the Universe.

Very often the love you experience is polluted by needs, possession, desires that stirs your sight below rather than to the sky, and therefore, you suffer.

Pure Love, true Love stirs your sight up high, it pushes you up.

It you doubt this Love really exists, look at a baby, and see how he experiences Love.

It is our story that pollutes Love, but pure Love does exists.

Progressively, we must learn to love in a new way, it must be free, fearless, unattached to expectations.

Each of us needs to fill their vase with this kind of Love and then it will begin to overflow from our heart and we will be able to gift it.

Imagine, dream, wish this kind of Love because when you imagine, dream, wish, you step closer to it.”

Question:

I have a great desire to have a partner and this thought deprives me of serenity and peacefulness. Can you help me?

Answer:

“Open up to this possibility. Love this wish of yours and go a step further with your strength and say:

- I can be Love, love everything, love everyone, receive Love from everything, and everyone. -

There will come a time when there will be no difference between the love you give to another ‘Heart’ or a flower, a tree, the earth, the sky, the water, the fire, and there will be no difference in the kind of Love you receive from them all.

It is an illusion that the love of a partner can fulfil your heart and Soul.

Though it can warm you, though it can make you grow, it certainly cannot fulfill you completely because it is just one expression of Love, not the totality of it.

It is just a small part, a small source, a little vase.

You will understand this only when you are able to love everything and everyone, then you will receive Love from everything and everyone, savour the Whole more intensely, without feeling any need because the Whole will fulfil you entirely.

Love all the ‘Hearts’ that you meet, let them love you in a simple, candid way, let the river of Love flow and allow to all the Love surrounding you to reach you, all My immense Love, the Love of the Great Light.

Imagine what could happen if your heart merges with Mine, within a big, total, and pure falling in love.

You will discover your Luminous, great, and rich Essence, you will learn this essence from life, you will know the light from your Soul.

When you recognize you Essence, you will see the Light of your Soul. Once you savour this pure kind of Love, there will only be joy, peace, Love, inside and outside of you.

It is an advantage to overcome this need, but it is not necessary to overcome the desire, because desire creates, it doesn’t limit, it doesn’t imprison, while need does.

It is always beautiful to express Love, affection, tenderness, sweetness, the more you contact pure Love, the more these expressions will warm and fill your heart.

Do not try to deny or reject these desires, but do overcome your needs.

All of this will come as you give and receive hugs, as you give your Love and receive Mine.

Question:

When someone hugs me, despite I strongly wish to return the hug, I feel like running away…

Answer:

“In that moment you awaken what you want to put to sleep again while true growth is to be at peace with everything and be fully awaken in every situation.

That embrace fulfils many aspects of you but it also recalls those that are unfulfilled and hurt for which the shortest route is to repress them and run.

Look at them with courage and that will allow you to experience them.

It is not easy, of course, however, with the kind of healing you can put your heart through, with the transparency of your behavior, and with trust in yourself, you will be able to overcome your difficulties.

Don’t forget that even those who have a partner can be troubled by another ‘Hearts’ embrace when in their heart there is something that has yet to heal, understand, or find out.

Do not fear these things, but simply observe and become more aware before acting.

Transform your need in desire, do not say: “I need to hug you”, but:

- I wish to hug you, I wish you would hug me. -

This is how you should always express yourself to take away energy from your needs and give energy to your desires.

While needs must be healed, transformed, while desires create realities to experience. These are small details, but very important ones.

Question:

I desire Love, but at the same time I am afraid to receive it because I know I could suffer. What can I do?

Answer:

“Imagine a beautiful, precious, colorful vase, but that is empty.

It is only natural we are afraid to fill it up if in the past as we filled another vase it broke down, therefore, we try to protect the new vase by not filling it.

By doing this we risk not using it, and it becomes useless or ugly. Now you will feel this fear as long as you hold the peaces of the old broken vase.

There are those who hold done to those broken pieces hoping they can put them back together, and is so doing they loose all the Love they could have used to fill up many other vases.

There are those who look at a new vase and don’t dare to use it.

There are those who have the courage to take risks, and when they do, they discover beautiful new colours and a balm to their heart, a precious elixir that will make them shine brighter, making them more precious.

And that vase is your heart.

If you leave it empty, fear will fill it up and it will never leave, however, if you find the courage to fill it up with Love, there will be no room left for fear.

You have that courage within yourself; all you need to do is use it.

There are ‘Hearts’ who fight against their fears; they think they must walk with those fears, they do not know how to leave them behind.

It is very simple: simply replace them with Love.

Those who love fear not. Those who experience Love with fears do not truly love.

You can find out if you truly love, and those who truly love, can recognize true Love.

Now you understand and can help others understand how Love can replace fears for fears take room away from Love.

And when someone tells you: “I love but I fear that…” or: “I love but I’m afraid that…”, you can answer gracefully:-

It cannot be that way, because when you love you are not afraid, Love and fear cannot exist in the same space, it is not possible. -

It is like pouring a dark liquid into clear water: water cannot stay pure.That dark liquid is fear for the water is Love.

When you allow fear to enter Love’s space, Love is not Love anymore.

Fill your vase with the new Love I will help you discover, receive, give, and you will witness fear vanish, your vase will shine brighter, you will witness that with your heart filled with Love, your Soul rises free and light, it soars towards the Light for it is Love that makes it fly, it is Love that elevates it.

Throw away all the broken pieces with great joy, with gratitude because that experience has taught you something, because those broken pieces will push you forward, if you allow them, towards this new, colourful, luminous vase.

Enveloped within the Love, you will be able to heal your injuries that need attention but you will not suffer, and if you let your tears flow, they will be healing tears, transformational tears, tears of Love.”

Question:

I find it difficult to love everything and everyone…

Answer:

“Begin by loving those ‘Hearts’ you know you are able to love and feel can love you back with the Love you wish to receive.

Begin by loving what surrounds you because Love can come from many sources.

Then it will become natural to love everything and everyone, however you need to take that first step to know you can trust, to reassure yourself.

Embrace, love, offer sweetness, let other embrace you, let them love you, ask for acts of sweetness, and all of this will dry your wings that were once wet, and know dried up by Love, they will elevate your Soul free towards the Sky.

Completely free in the Sky your Soul will teach your heart the understanding that will allow you to love everything and everyone.”

Question:

Which are these sources you talk about?

Answer:

“When you are next to a ‘Heart’ you can express one way, one type of Love and receive from that heart one type of Love.

When you stand next to a tree you love in a different way and from that tree you receive a different kind of Love.

This is what is, when you sit next to a flower, when you love the earth, the sky, the sunrise, the sunset, the stars, the sea, and when you love the Creatures of the sky and the Earth.

Fill your heart up with all these different kinds of Love, discover these never ending sources of Love and express Love in any way you can.

Only in the end you will find out that in reality there is only one way to love, there is only one Love.

But this will take place later on, after you learn to love with the same intensity a ‘Heart’, a tree, a flower, the sky, the earth, and all the Creatures of the sky and the earth.

Love with the same intensity everything, every Creature because it is the intensity with which you love that will show you true Love.

When you choose to live Love for Love, you will not be able any longer to love something or someone more or less intensely, but you will love everything intensely.

It may look hard to do, in truth it is the way you love currently that is difficult because it has limits and veils.

This new way of love that we are introducing you to is simple, you will not fear it because you will feel that it will cause no arm.

This kind of love makes no difference between a man and a woman, you will feel that they are all Souls, Luminous Souls, and this means going beyond a big barrier.

You see everyone as a Soul that can receive Love in a new way, that can give Love in a new way, keeping in mind that what one gives, what we share, is received by a Soul, what we receive is given to us by a Soul.”

Question:

Dear Angel, I wish I could hold you…

Answer:

“And I am holding you within My Love, holding you tight in my arms to thank you for this dialogue that you keep open with Me, for the chance that you give Me to show you My Love, and hold you tenderly.

While you rest, it is easy for Me to do this because you are again a little girl that dreams Love only.

Together we will show this little girl how she can be held that way also when vigil and awake because she will fear Love no more.

When you wish, tell Me:

- I want Your embrace, embrace me -

That will allow me to hold you in that moment, it will allow me to make Myself manifest even more intensely, to help you more because while you ask Me to hold you, you will open up to My embraces, you will allow many cures, healing, and transformations.

Alternate this game with another, a game where you visualize the little girl in you asking to be held, then bring your arms around your body and feel as if you are embracing her.

These two games that we can do together if you wish, will create ripples, ripples capable of bring ever more closer to joy, and Love.

Should these games cause some tears in the beginning, do them more often and they will make you smile.

They can heal your heart. Deep healing can cause tears, however, they then bring more smiles.

When you give someone a hug, remember that if you wish, right then and there, you can be Our mean because We can, too, hold and warm that ‘Heart’ you are hugging.

When you hold a ‘Heart’ so tight, keep in mind you are giving me your hands, body, arms, and heart.

Remember that a heart can be healed with embraces, and with expressions of Love and sweetness.”

Question:

There are times when I feel so much Love in my heart I have a hard time breathing…

Answer:

“Let it out, dispense it because Love makes the heart overflow.

When your heart overflows, then caress someone, hold someone close to your heart, and smile with Love to the hearts that surround you and do not speak a word, simply love.

As you let out the Love you hold in your heart, your heart will refill with more Love; as you let your Let shine out of your Soul, your Soul will refill with more Light.”

Question:

They have been telling me for some time that the light in my eyes has changed.

Answer:

“That is because you have had the courage to take off what was blurring your Light: those are veils that our past experiences create.

When we get rid of them, we are able to manifest our Essence, the Light’s Essence becomes manifest, we can feel the Light, we can see it, and it comes through.

That is why this kind of Light in your eyes has now been recognized.”

Question:

Why is it so hard for me to say “I love you”?

Answer:

“If you tell that often to those ‘Hearts’ you love, this difficulty will vanish very soon. It is a big expression, the kind that entails much more than you now know. It is an expression that opens up to Love.

Sometimes we feel that as we open up to Love we expose ourselves to fragility and vulnerability.

Feel the greatness of this expression, however, do not fear to express your Love if your Soul is a loving one.

Love is natural, remember that you are made to love.”

Question:

While I wish to experience affection, I find it difficult to give and receive it.

Answer:

“If this is what you feel, consider how much you have distanced from your heart because of all the injuries your heart suffered during all your journeys, this heart so unknown and so beautiful.

There have been many beautiful experiences that are now calling you to Love and there have been many painful ones that have created suffering, that have blurred your Light.

If you stay vigil, you are able to perceive that the Love you know and that you also fear is not what you wish, however, the more you express your feelings, the closer you get to the Love that does not hurt, does not create suffering for true Love, pure Love only causes you joys.”

Question:

When I love, I feel within me a new melody.

Answer:

“Because it is only Love that allows you to hear new melodies.

You will increasingly find out that life is a great symphony which accompanies the Soul as it unfolds always more luminous, always more beautiful. It is a great change that can take place within you, deep-seated, as you change music, live simply with candor, as you stay open with a smile.

This music you will get to know more and more will fulfil your heart.”

Question:

Is it true that Love protects and distances difficulties?

I feel a great need to be loved.

Answer:

“Love, Light, and joy keep away high waves and strong winds.

Whenever you heart is sad, take it to a state of joy immediately, surround it with Light and express Love because that moment of sadness could attract high waves and strong winds.

Do not fear anything and bring a smile back quickly because this will melt, with Our help, any difficulty.

Transform as you love every moment of sadness, of fear and struggle.

When you need Love, give more Love.

When your heart is saddened, smile more, and smile will return to you.

When you are tired to continue on your journey, of acting on, keep walking and acting on and My Strength will come to you.

As you can see it works opposite to what you have know so far.

When you are thirsty, you ask for water while with Us you will learn to offer water to quench your thirst.

When hungry and you offer a piece of bread, maybe the only one you have, you will be nourished completely.

Give your smile, speak of peace, Love, light. Cast peace, Love and Light: everything around you will vibrate with Love, at peace, and you will be surrounded by Light.

Build your shelter with your smile, with serenity.

Do not fear anything because when you do that you will learn to smile through anything, and everything can change.

Give out your smiles, Light, Love and peace with all that you have, therefore, building the strongest shelter, the biggest one, and everything else will not affect you.”

Question:

How can I give Love?

Answer:

“Imagine you are a strong tree loaded with an abundance of fruits. Give these fruits to all the heart that walk by you without paying attention if they keep them or taste them or leave them in a corner.

If you can imagine to be a tree with many fruits and you wish to donate these fruits, you will encounter many outstretched hands ready to receive them.

If they refuse these fruits, smile and continue offering them.

When you do that, you become a special tree. You will learn detachment in Love.

you will know forgiveness because if is through forgiving everything and everyone that you can then give everything to everyone.

As you become such a special tree, you will understand and experience compassion for compassion is part of true Love.

You will be able to give love freely, to love and to let free, to love and remain free. A free Soul makes you sing and rejoice.

Dream of the time when you will love everything and everyone with this Love.

Dream of the time when with the Light of your own rays, and Our rays, you will surround everything and everyone.

You will feel you belong to Whole, you will receive Whole.”

Question:

I love very much to hug trees, but why do I sometimes feel pain?

Answer:

“Because in that moment you feel the tree is pure, it is giving you pure Love, and now you wish that only.

When you get in touch with pure Love, nostalgic tears fall down because the Soul in that moment is whispering to you: “Pure Love does exist, return to Source and you will find it.”

Intense emotions such as severe weeping are born through the process of feeling with the Soul that this Source exists; it is the Soul touching this Love that is already there. This is one emotion that cannot be defined by words.

And when you will reach this Source, there will only be joy, only tears of joy and you will know ecstasy.”

Question:

I love those next to me, however, I prefer to be in Nature.

Answer:

“Love the Sun always more so you will wish to become a Sun yourself.

Love the rain like the best of friends so you will wish to become water to restore.

Love the wind like a companion that is lovingly pushing you higher.

Love the fire so that the fire of life will be awakened within you even more.

Love the day as much as the night, the sunset as much as down.

By loving everything more intensely, you will get closer to true Love, the Love of the Universe, you will vibrate with the Love of the Universe and you will love even more those around you, next to you.

Ask the one you love to spend a few moments of silence with you, so that in the silence your Souls can establish a dialogue, so that you can better express to each other what words cannot convey.

When expressing love, often words do not covey what we feel, but when you stay within the silence, heart can talk to each other, they understand, you are speaking the language of the Soul. But you must be present, together.

You cannot tell someone you love: “I love you deeply” and remain distant from him.

You cannot say: “I dream of you, I want you”, and not be with him. Those that are next to you are there for their own contract, for their own evolution, but their presence is reason for growth and evolution for you as well.

The one you love needs to be reassured with your presence as well, receive your attention, caresses, sweetness, he needs to feel your vibrations of Love.

In Nature you find yourself more easily, however love everything and everyone with the same intensity, with the same pleasure, only then you will love with the one kind of Love. You give one kind of Love, you become Love, and you enter into the realm of great Universal Love.

Ask the person next to you to sit down with you and breath Love in together, choose to feel what is pulsing inside, what is moving within just by sitting there together, in silence, without getting distracted by words.

To do that you need courage, you need to make a choice, the choice to love truly, profoundly, totally, without conditions.

One needs courage to find out what lays in the most intimate part of ourselves and look at it, give it to the one close to us without fear with the joy to share our intimate self, discover that maybe it remained hidden for too long and went forgotten.

Often what was hidden creates disturbance, prevents real joy, prevents merging with the person you love, with Everything, because maybe what is left deep down is painful, hurtful, and scary.

In order to live fully, intensely, to be able to enjoy Whole, love Whole, merge with Whole, love anyone, your heart needs to be emptied of every emotion that is not Love, anything that is not Light.

Often we fear to remain in silence next to our loved one or other people and river of words start flowing in to conceal emotions and sensations, out of fear of being exposed.

Remember: only Love matters, only Love will ever matter.

Get closer to Nature, let the Sun, the wind, the rain, the leaves, the earth, the tree, the sea, anything that lives of this one kind of Love touch you, this great, pure Love, allow It to love you.

To do that you need to stop, sit down, surrender, allow the heart to open up wide, and allow the Soul to speak within the most profound silence.

The same thing is true for your companions on this journey with whom you can have different kinds of relationships, and feel different kind of love.

To receive their Love, to make them feel your Love, you need to stop, sit next to them, in silence, and in that silence allow their heart to open up wide, allow their Souls to speak, merge, become acquainted, and become one.

Pay attention to what prevents these moments as to allow you to understand, that which inside you needs to be transformed, healed, released, and let go.

Feel and love bother wind that is speaking to you, it is caressing, understanding, and accompanying you.

Feel and love bother Sun that is warming you up, feel and love mother earth that is welcoming you.

Be with joy with these special companions, among them there are other special companions, and among them, too, there are other special invisible companions. They are there for you now, but then, with the same joy, be with the companions you meet along your journey, to exchange caresses, to warm up your heart with tenderness, to allow your Souls to recognize one another, grow together, and ascend together.

It will always be Love that makes everything happen, within and around you.

Be close to everything, everyone, first to learn what true, pure Love is, and then to become Love.

Believe in that one Love that will fulfil you, that will fulfil everything about you, it will create everything, it will allow everything, the kind of Love that to Me is impossible to covey to you with mere words because this kind of Love cannot be explained, it cannot be understood, it can only be experienced, it can only be given.

Breathe it within you, feel it around you, dream about it and in so doing Whole will come which Love creates and gives.

Play this game with the heart of the little girl within you, with a distant mind, with the joy to discover everything.

Remember that if you decide to live intensely a relationship with nature, you will understand and learn so many things, you will rejoice for so much.

There are no books that contain the ancient wisdom that Nature can bestow; there is no greater school than that of life where you are all simultaneously teachers and students.

However, to learn these lessons, to comprehend this wisdom, all you need is your heart, a simple, candid, humble heart.”

Question:

I can feel great enthusiasm when loving the Light, so much that I feel in love.

Answer:

“Enthusiasm is the key to live life, it is a cure for the whole Being, it is an indispensable weapon on the battle fields of life.

Use this weapon thinking it is also healing you as you conquer everything.

Feel this enthusiasm in your hands and give it away, give it to every ‘Heart’ you encounter.

Into each experience bring enthusiasm, enthusiasm, and enthusiasm and you will understand how useless is everything that prevents enthusiasm, you will comprehend how much that which prevents enthusiasm and joy slows down your progress, tires the heart, and imprisons the Soul.

Joy will make you light, enthusiasm will elevate you really high.

Those who love heart filled with joy, those who love deeply live each moment with great enthusiasm to meet the beloved.

Here, where the great beloved is Love itself, the great beloved is the Light, there can only be enthusiasm, joy, excitement for this great encounter.

Be the lover of your Essence, lover of the Light, lover of Love.

Be a lover, everything you will do for your loved one will be source of joy, it will be the ignition to express your creativity and you will be constantly thinking what to do, how to do it, where to go to make the other happy.

That who is in love gives himself totally and in so doing will give himself to the Light, to Love, to whoever he meets on his path.”

Question:

Is it true that loving words possess a healing sound wave?

Answer:

“Remember that they will recognize the Light within you, the Love through your expressions, coming from your words, your gestures, and, therefore, pay attention to all of this.

A caress given with the heart, given with a smile, can transform into an awakening or a healing balm.

A tender loving look can tell what words cannot get across. Vibrations of Love shall follow words; therefore there is a sound to them.

Even those words that must communicate, or not, firmness or clarity, shall have a sound of Love to them.

Sounds penetrates profoundly, sounds create, and if they are sounds of Love, they become a cure, they become a balm.

Therefore, Love cures, Love quenches the thirst, it restores, and fulfils.”

Question:

How can I develop the ability to express this new Love?

Answer:

“I can instil this Love in you so that before you give it your heart is filled up with it.

This can only happen when you ask Me to, when you allow Me, as you empty out your heart from all that is not Love, or Light, or joy, as you dispense Love around you.

None of what we give stays the same, it returns multiplied, though you cannot know how it happened, from where, when and why.

Giving must be a pure act, without expectations, without programs, only with the knowing in your heart that it will be returned.

It is by giving in every way known to us, in every possible way, continuously, that you create so much room in your heart, the kind of room that I will fill with new Love.

As you create this river that flows in and out without obstacles, without barriers, you become Love and as you become Love you will merge with the Source of Love, you will not know thirst anymore, you will not know needs, or wishes.

Nobody can say they do not know how to manifest Love because you are made for this Love, you have chosen Love.

All you need to do is consider all the attentions you would like to receive, all the expressions that would bring joy to your heart.

When you meet someone offering his hand, ask how you can fill it up, when you meet a broken heart, ask how you can heal it, when you are next to a tree or a flower, ask how you can express all your gratitude for that beauty that they offer, for the gifts, the scents, the colours that they offer selflessly. When you hear birds sing, may your heart sing with them.

And so it does with the water, the fire, and so it does with everything.

Feel gratitude for all that surrounds you, in the sky on earth, this is a higher form of Love, because so little you can give to the Sun, to a star, however you can give your Love as a form of gratitude for what they have given you.

And you will learn to live even more with compassion, you will know how to be peacefully clear, strong, you will also know how to detach from those you are not interested in your Love, your help, without judgement, only with understanding.

That is all, this is all your commitment, this is the great source of constant joy with uninterrupted tranquillity.

You will be surprised how simply it is to navigate this sea, how much Love will create.

Should your heart become sad at times, look around you and say:

- Who can I love now? -

and your heart will resume singing and feeling joyful.”

Question:

Is it true that Love is a choice?

Answer:

“In life it is always the case that there is choice followed by many others.

Love is a choice.

Often, as we look for Love throughout life, we do not really choose it either because we are afraid of it or because we are afraid to open up to it completely.

If you feel this choice in your heart, remember that you are always free to choose to live it or not.

Open up completely like a flower in full blossom which opens its petals to the Sun, it does not fear its intensity, it does not fear its rays though it can feel they penetrate deeply.

If you make this choice, be aware and pay attention to the fears that you will discover because only identifying, accepting, and loving them you can transform them.

When you choose Love, be aware that your mind will want to speak louder, it will try to have you listen to it more and it will play subtle tricks because it does not want that silence in your heart that Love requires, because there in your heart the mind has no room.

This is being aware, this is having a clear vision.

Through awareness, you can accept anything, let everything flow and remain vigil.

This Love allows for a profound wisdom to emerge within you. It is the kind of wisdom that the mind does not comprehend and, therefore, fears because it is not the mind talking but your heart, it is not the mind manifesting but your heart is.

To open up to this Love takes room and time away from the mind, and it knows it, therefore it become much more operative.

However, with Me you will discern when it is the mind talking or your heart and you will decide whether you should listen or not.

With Me you will let go what you have learned from the mind, to experience the new that you will learn from your heart.

If you choose this Love that you feel in My heart, be aware of your fears, of the greatness of mind’s strength and you will know how to smile at its tricks, at its words, you will accept them and then you will learn with your heart.

It is through finding out your fears that that you will discover your beauty.

When you will have spoken to the mind, and you will have spoken to your fears, you will feel free to choose this new Love; you will feel strong in choosing to live it fully.

With this total freedom, call on Me and express your choice.

If you do not choose this Love, you will nevertheless feel My Love accompanying you; if you choose it, you will feel My Love with a new emotion.”

Question:

Towards the people I love I feel different loves.

Answer:

“For you now are different loves but they will no longer feel that way the moment you experience this new Love and you become Love.

There will come a time when you will feel the same kind of Love for every expression of life.

Visualize your hear as a river, as a great river flowing out of you and which always makes room for other rivers that can fuel its source for these little rivers that enter now will create the great river of new Love.

Allow these different kinds of love enter inside of you.”

Question:

Can I avoid suffering by loving intensely?

Answer:

“Everything you do for the Light and only the Light will exclude suffering.

As you learn to live with Love alone, you will experience increasingly more joy.

And this joy will be a great one, uninterrupted, the moment you will merge with Me to act for the Light only, and only for Love.

Question:

I have chosen to love everything and everyone, do I still have the chance to experience Love with a partner?

Answer:

“Begin by looking around you, always, in order for you to give Love, to be able to give yourself with Love, to be able to warm up like the Sun.

This is the only way to express your Essence, this is the only way to fulfil your heart.

Do not think that by loving everything and everyone, uninterruptedly, you will not have the possibility to experience Love especial with a ‘Heart’.

It is easy to fear that by giving yourself fully, by loving everyone indistinctly, prevents you from having a relationship with a partner, rather you can live a relationship more fully with more growth, a special Love relationship.

It is about changing ways, changing vision.

If you cannot be your true self in relationships, if you do not express your Essence completely, if you do not choose to live first and foremost your Soul’s purpose, relationships will continue to create suffering.

What matters is you do not stop looking for a relationship to experience with a companion, but keeping your sight high in the sky, feeling the Essence of life is about walking towards the Light, the Love.

Open up wide to Love, you will experience it if it is meant for your Soul, if you merge completely with the Essence.

Accept natural desires like the air you breathe, however, transcend it as you move towards true Love, the pure Love that your Soul has chosen and you will make room for anything the Soul has chosen.

If you listen to your heart, you will not hear the mind, which can create doubts or uncertainties because sometimes we look for Love with our eyes, and when we meet it we cannot see it because it is the kind of Love only Love sees.

It will be the new kind of Love that will transform any other kind o Love that you have known, it will immerse you into the river of joy and uninterrupted peace towards which Love takes us.

Then all the kinds of love you know will merge into one Love that will manifest in many ways.

This love is a combination of many little rivers which can create an ocean but still remain rivers manifesting the ocean to take it everywhere, and to everyone.”

Question:

What is Souls’ Love?

Answer:

“It is the kind of Love that goes beyond a face, it goes beyond personality, it sees and feels the Essence of the loved one.

It is loving like children love, in the simplest way, most candid, purest way.

It is seeing the loved one always as a child and love him as you love a child.

It is accepting the loved one completely and going beyond what is blurring his Light, it is observing the beauty of his Soul alone.

It is seeing the loved one as a Soul first of all.

It is doing everything it takes to help the loved one find himself, his Essence, his beauty, his treasures, helping him to express his talents, the Essence, and rejoice when that happens.

It is feeling solely as a Soul with the task to help another Soul walk freely on his Path, live his purpose, and reach his destination.

It is doing everything it takes to help a Soul shine in all his Light.

It is going beyond the needs of your heart, beyond what the heart wishes to do, give, say, in order to give and say what can help the loved one live like a free Soul.

This Love is possible and can be given only if you feel like a Soul with the task to help and love other Souls, if you have the courage to do everything is necessary to be a free Soul.”

Question:

How should Souls express their affection?

Answer:

“Natural, spontaneous, pure, just like children express affection.

It is about giving each other tenderness, sweetness, without thinking about our own advantages, our own wishes, our own needs, and our own fulfilment.

It is the kind of Love that makes you feel fulfilled, merged, even when the two bodies are apart and are not merged.

Within the new, pure, kind of Love, affection does not exist, there is only and intense expression of Love.”

Question:

How can I access this pure, new, great Love?

Answer:

“By attuning with Love.

The more you feel the intensity, the greatness of My Love, the Love of the Great Light, the more you will access the new Love, the more you will experience it, the more you will give it.

The more you will be lovingly attuned with Me, the more you will ascend, the more you will rise.

You might be able to see the invisible, hear the invisible, speak the language of silence, be able to perceive what you cannot perceive now, and still remain afar from the new Love, pure Love, great Love, because you cannot access it with your talents but only by being Love, and vibrating Love.

Remember it will always be your choice to love, to become Love, and you will come closer to this new Love.

With a smile, laughter, and candour keep the door to your heart wide open so you can receive the Love I will instil in you, it will put you in contact with the new Love.

Imagine a wave of Love, you can reach the peak of this wave, you can go higher and from there see so much, perceive, hear a lot but if you do not go into the wave, you will not experience this Love.

To access the wave one needs to smile, be happy, love so much everyone and everything, uninterruptedly, and become Love.

Smiling, joy, and Love to and for everyone, enthusiasm of loving with intensity. You will totally understand this only when you become Love because this Essence is so great that the mind does not comprehend. Welcome it in your heart, believe it, and act on this amazing Essence.

It will make the unimaginable happen, it will bring everything that is necessary for you, your heart, and your Soul.”

Question:

How to live Love within the couple?

Answer:

“Together prepare for moments of growth while showering each other with Love always more because when your heart are filled with Love, the mind will not fear those situations that sometimes happen during which love is absent. You will be ready to go through moments of misunderstanding and difficult situations.

During those moments of misunderstanding and tension, the mind could say: “This is not Love”, but if your heart are already filled with Love, they will not get confused because they will feel that within that situation of growth there is nevertheless Love and they will be able to express it.

Always more do express love, sweetness, tenderness so that they constantly flow between the two of you because these expressions reassure the child within you that are loved, they will always be, whatever may happen.

When a moment of misunderstanding arises, it will be temporary because you both feel safe knowing your Love is immense because your heart are so filled with Love that could not get cold for just that one frosty moment of misunderstanding.

This way you will immediately recognize those moments as growth opportunities to overcome personal hitches and see them as promise to evolve.

If you comprehend this, there will be no blaming, nor criticism, nor judgement, nor accusations, nor reprimanding but only support to understand what yet needs be transformed of your personalities, what lesson yet to learn, what injury yet to heal, together with Love.

The purpose of a union is not only that of filling each other’s heart, they should be overflowing with Love because when they overflow they can flood other heart with Love.

If you only fill up your heart, that Love would eventually stagnate but if they overflow with what you give each other, there will be room for an ever greater Love.

It is within this flowing, in this letting in and letting out that together you get closer to this pure, new Love.

When you fill your heart filled to the brim, look for more Love, when you see the heart of your partner filled to the brim, give him even more Love so that his heart may overflow with Love.

Then look around and you will see many heart in need of Love, heart that have room to receive your love, heart that were looking for you to receive your Love.

When the Sun is high in the sky it doesn’t just lit one part only, it doesn’t just warms one heart but all of them.

Stay high in the sky like a Sun to lit up and warm up everything.

When you give what you have, you make room for what We have ready for you.

That is why what obscures and distances Love should never remain within a heart, nor within you, nor among other heart because all the space within a heart must remain free for Love, joy, and Light.

Do remember that you are first and foremost Souls that have merged their heart but still retain your freedom, each with its story. Then your Souls can merge, illuminate other Souls and fill up other heart.

Do not fear to merge your heart, merge your Souls because the more you merge the more you will create one heart and one Soul which will beat in unison with the Universe, and the more you will remain free Souls, the more you will respect the other’s freedom, the more you will understand the other’s need to have personal space and time.

The mind cannot understand how what has merged can still remain separate but this is the reality of true Love.

It is through merging, merging your heart together, merging your Souls that your individuality will have the possibility and the necessary space to manifest fully.

Spent a lot of time in Nature to learn from this ‘Great School’ together, to enjoy this amazing ‘Home’ together, to perceive together the Love of the Sky, the Earth, the Sun, the stars, the trees, the flowers, so that your heart can hear the melody of the wind, the chanting of birds, that chirp to express joy and gratitude.

Experience together long silences in these places that help establishing contact with all Creatures, the union with the Sky and with the Earth, with the invisible world, with Us.

Your heart will fill up with sweetness, tenderness, which you will share as you live moments of joy, enthusiasm, ecstasy.

When this is done, each of you should have alone moments of silence, to establish a more intimate contact with Us, with all of Creation, for a more profound dialogue, more intense, for a personal prayer with your own abilities, with your own preparation, with your own story, and with your own evolution.

And then when you are together again, you will have new pearls to gift each other that can bring new understandings, new awareness, new intuitions.

It will be an exchange of emotions, sensations, feelings, it will be a Love exchange.

You will then feel like a teachers and students to each other.

And you will have experienced the purpose of your union: to evolve together, help each other through the evolution, help illuminate the Soul of your companion always more, help him on his Path, help him live his purpose, help other Souls evolve, fill other heart with Love and Light, live together within Love and the Light to give others Love and bring them Light.

Be like the Sun, high in the sky, to shed light on and warm everything and everyone.”

Question:

If someone does not want to be loved, does not choose to grow together, open his heart, look at himself as a Soul, what shall I do then?

Answer:

“Firstly make sure that when you see and feel a difficulty in the person you would like to help and love, if his reaction is due to the injuries received or comes from his fears because in this cases a ‘Heart’ can have difficulties receiving and giving Love but can choose to receive help.

Then be completely available, open, compassionate, but very sweet and loving.

When a ‘Heart’ chooses not to receive help, it does not want to be loved and give Love, in that moment, it is best to be quiet and detach because that is also a Soul and it must be respected.

You cannot push anyone, you cannot force anything, your cannot oblige to anything, for as much as you would like to help, love, because each is free, remains free, and to love is to let free.

True Love is shown that way, too: respect freedom, knowing when to be quiet and walk towards other ‘Hearts’, towards other Souls, without bitterness, without judgement, without regrets, simply with compassion, with a smile, with a light and peaceful heart.”

Question:

In addition to seeing him as a Soul, how can I look at my partner?

Answer:

“Relate and feel each other as one the teacher of the other.

See him as a source and make sure he allows all his Love, all his Light, all his warmth to emerge from deep within.

See him as a ‘heart’ you have met to train yourself to give and give yourself totally and interruptedly.

See him as a means to grow.

These are simple words, but, when lived through, they make sure that everyone gives everything; they create a way to receive everything. Remember that these words should not just be understood, but also lived.

If you look at your own partner as a source of water, the kind that contains nourishment, Light, Love, you will look for it continuously, and you would be grateful to this source.

If you look at your companion as a mean to grow and a way to train towards your task, you will be grateful to him for it.

If you look at your partner as a bowl to fill, you will give him everything; you will give yourself totally to him.

And there you will understand his own steps, his accomplishments and defeats.

In victory we celebrate, when defeated we love each other because during the training it is natural not to have perfection, though we are always aiming for it.

Question:

How is the true life partner?

Answer:

“The word companion means to accompany, experience everything together, and it is so much more than choosing to love, and choosing to accept Love.

That is when words are not necessary any longer, heart merge while they remain free, and Souls merge with the Light and fly free.

All this nevertheless does not eliminate individuality, rather it makes it stronger, it light it up, it gives it the necessary space.”

Question:

How can I bring more love into my family?

Answer:

“Think how you can make those kids happy because that is how you need to seem them. Think of what you can express to make them cheerful, to make them feel loved.

With your inner child’s heart you will intuit what needs to be done, said, and created.

Do not fear if sometimes you perceive the doors to their heart a bit closed.

When we have not received attention and Love, it is only natural to vibrate in a certain way, to feel certain emotions or to leave ajar the door to our heart, while we do not understand that that distances love further.

Right there and effort is required.

Where you are not receiving Love, where you feel you are being distanced from the caress you wanted to bestow, where you are not given attention, give Love anyway and you will create the possibility to a new harmony.

Do everything it takes to make every child happy. All you need do are little things.

This great Love that encompasses everything, that has compassion, that helps dispensing, will make their heart open up, overcome difficulties, heal their injuries, it will teach the beauty of loving and giving, of making others happy, it will make you feel that the most important and beautiful thing in life is exchanging Love, it is living sweetly, tenderly, lovingly.

Remember that, it is not a coincidence that you have chosen as Souls to reconnect in that place.

If after all you have tried, there is no understanding, no acceptance, no opening up and rejection remains, let everyone free to love or not to, to give or not to give, to receive your Love or reject it.

In that moment you will be able to peacefully turn your sight onto other heart, other Souls, to help, to give Love and Light.

Question:

I am very much attached to my animals.

Answer:

“Up to this moment they have helped you loving a great deal because all the Creatures can help us open up to Love, and understand the art of loving.

Love all Creatures, but always be watchful for attachment because when you perceive this Love of theirs that never causes harm, you risk attaching to them, you can turn your sight from everything and everyone and love them only.

Be aware that often we tie too much to these Creatures because they love unconditionally, they don’t make us suffer, however, this can become a way to run from Love towards everything, towards everyone.

When you have doubts whether you are running from Love or not, ask yourself:

- Do I love a tree and a flower this much? Is this how much I love the wind, the rain, the sun, the earth? Is this how I love each’ Heart’ I meet? -

In your answer you will understand if the Love you feel for that Creature is unconditional Love, if you are running away from Love or not.

As you can see every experience can turn into a gift, a teaching that makes room for new understanding.”

Question:

When I love intensely, everything is simpler.

Answer:

“Dive into Love towards everything that surrounds you and when you find yourself before a challenge ask Me to help you experience it, ask Me to help you win that battle, but then go on as child and express your Love to those close to you.

This attitude will help you live peacefully, overcome anything, win the battles of life…and it will teach you how to protect yourself, too.”

Question:

Are you saying that if I dive into Love I can learn to protect myself?

Answer:

“That, too. First you need to have reached a certain level of awareness, the full understanding of your feelings because you cannot protect yourself from something that you do not know, it would only be shutting down.

When there is a lesson to learn, a challenge to overcome, remember that most importantly it is necessary the understanding of what is going on, of your own emotions, of yourself, remember that you are a Divine Spark that will prevail over anything, feel that little Girl within you rejoice for the opportunity to learn something new, then dive into Love, express Love towards everything, towards everyone. And as you love deeply you can detach from your struggles, whichever they might be.”

Question:

Why are so many rejecting Love? Maybe they cannot feel it?

Answer:

“We are all capable of feeling Love, but some run away, put up barriers, fortresses, use their weapons to fight it because they feel that if they allow Love to enter their heart, their walls would come down, their fortresses as well.

Some are afraid to express what they feel, but Love given from the ‘heart’ is always felt.

Even if it was rejected, do not think that Love given is gone wasted: Love is like a drop of water, like a seed, a balm, a gift that someday will be comprehended.”

Question:

Will you teach me to love everything that surrounds me?

Answer:

“Fall in love with Love and you will achieve loving everything and everyone with the same intensity. You will see every Creature, every person not as a source to tap from or a vase to fill up, but simply as a mean to get pleasure from the joy of Love.

I used the word ‘pleasure’ because really true Love creates what you call pleasure; it takes you to experience the ecstasy.

Love each expression of Nature: you will enter the river of new Love, you will allow it to flow, and it will flow.

When you stand by a tree, a flower, feel them as means to express Love, as well when you are held by the arms of the Earth, when you allow the sea waves to rock you, when you let the wind caress you, and when you let the Sun warm you up.

You will no longer feel the need to have a ‘heart’ by your side in order to receive and give Love because you will know how to experience it with any Creature.

If a ‘Heart’ is next to you, you will feel the joy to be able to experience Love with him, however, if that ‘Heart’ chooses not to give you Love and not to receive your Love, your heart will not be troubled by that.

You will feel the flower, the tree, the Earth pulsing with Love.

You will hear the wind, the sea, and the fire talk about Love. You feel the stars and the Sky look at you through the eyes of Love.

As much as you now receive these words within your heart, you cannot imagine what you will be able to experience.”

More messages of Love from the Angels

“There is nothing more important than allowing true Love, then new Love, to touch you and dive into it.

There is nothing more urgent than knowing this Love and experience it, while We reassure you, and you feel you are a Soul that has chosen Love that will know Love and will experience it.

There is nothing more important than that because Love will bring everything to you, it will help you walk on this world, among many ‘Hearts’, keeping your gaze towards the Sky, while you remain detached from everything.”

“True Love opens your eyes while at times what you call Love or you hold the illusion it is Love, closes your eyes.

True Love allows you to intuit what cannot yet be seen, while sometimes you deceive yourself or create the invisible, precisely because of the non love, both with positive and negative expressions.

True Love discovers what words attempt to cover up without leaving you disappointed and brings you the level of detachment that is necessary to give even more freedom.

True Love makes you smile no matter what, whatever happens.

Learn about this new Love so you can be free, so can let others free, so you can be peaceful despite everything, so you can dispense peace nevertheless.

Discover within yourself the note that will make you resonate with Love and it will be a melody of Love.

If you vibrate with Love, you will love your task to bring Love and Light to and around you so much that your heart will be fulfilled, and your Soul will exult.

Then tiredness, difficulties, heaviness, bitterness, and disappointment will be gone.

This can seem so far away now but it is not so, it is already right next to you.

Chose to come closer to this Love, out of Faith, by going beyond what it is now comprehensible to you.

It will remain your choice whether to love, receive Love, believe in the ‘beyond the visible, and unknown’.”

“Be compassionate, understand other people’s ways, others’ choices because compassionate Love does not judge, does not tie, and does not withhold.

It is not easy to live this way, however step by step, if you purify your heart, if you listen to your Soul, you will get to know the compassionate kind of Love that give everything and allows you to be everything.

Imagine an ocean that can dispense its water throughout the earth, but while it does so, it retains all its qualities: this is how you will be.

Nourish yourself with Nature, restore yourself within the Universe and you will recognize true Love, the compassionate kind, because the moment you experience it, you will need nothing else.

And when there is no need to fulfil, you can give anything with unconditional Love.

May this be a destination for you, and do have compassion for yourself, your timing, your steps because destinations are reached day after day as you live and love everything about each day.

When you will not express true Love, you will hear your Soul whisper: “This is not Love”.

In that moment, be compassionate with yourself and be happy nevertheless: the voice of your Soul will guide you towards true Love.

Release all that makes your heart heavy, the more you will empty it from this heaviness the more I will fill it up with lightness.

Therefore remember: comprehension, compassion and new Love.

Compassion allow you to see everything from above, it brings full vision, infinite patience, total acceptance, but it also teaches to detach when necessary, with serenity.”

Luminous Soul, you understand how none of my words could possibly match these amazing teachings. This is how I can only express my Love to you, by sharing with you this short meditation to be done when possible in Nature and in silence.

There are five steps to it.

Sit down in comfortable position; you can also lean on a tree or a stone. Close your eyes and breathe sweetly.

1st step: breathing Love.

Feel the Love before you.

Inhale, exhale Love;

Exhale, exhale Love.

Inhale Love…

Exhale Love…

Continue inhaling and exhaling Love…

feel how you are filling up with Love…

feel how you are slowly becoming Love.

2nd Step: listening to Love.

Feel how Love is there

and it speaks to you: listen to it.

Simply listen to what it is whispering to you.

3rd Step: perceiving Love.

Feel the Love next to you…

Feel how it caresses your face, your hair, your entire body…

Feel the Love enveloping you.

4th Step: seeing the Love.

Open your eyes and look at the Love manifesting:

a flower,

a leaf,

a tree,

a colour,

on earth,

in the sky,

in a Creature of the earth and the sky,

in ‘Who’ is next to you.

Observe everything that surrounds you: recognize the expression of Love in everything and everyone, this is Love manifested.

5th Step: feel loved by Love.

Be next to what expresses Love:

the Sun, the wind, the rain,

the flowers, the trees, the earth,

the water, the fire, the sky,

all of Nature,

the Creature of the sky, the Creatures of the earth,

the heart you encounter,

your Angel, the Great Light.

Be next to then like someone who is in love, like a child, to get acquainted with Love as soon as possible,

to then become Love,

to then feel their Love.

