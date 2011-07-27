Broken glass & spirits?abracad, · Categories: externally authored, paranormal phenomena
Posted on behalf of Marcy
I'm curious about whether there is any symbolic meaning to the occasional sound of broken glass (with no apparent origin or cause) in a home. It's a very distinctive noise, and repeated searches of the house have yielded no source. It sounded as if a lamp had been shattered, or perhaps a drinking glass had been dropped. It's a small house and I've gone through it thoroughly trying to find the cause.
In furtherance of the broken glass theme ... glass occurs in odd places on the property without explanation as well. The barn, for example, is so well bedded you couldn't break a glass there if you tried, but recently I found a completely clean piece of heavy, thick, clear glass (like windshield glass). This is the desert -- dust is ubiquitous -- but there, in the barn breezeway -- was a clean piece of glass.
I was amazed reading your concern on hearing broken glass that came from no origin. I myself had a similar puzzling experience, one that left me stumped. This last May I lost my partner, he was murdered on the 23rd of May & I found out the next day. I felt like the whole world fell down on me. I had 3 encounters that left me with no explanation & others that I felt just with my intuition. But The 3rd Matter I heard broken glass. I was just about to fall asleep (note. My friend's girl kicked him out so he asked if he can stay over, I had a studio, so I told him to sleep over the covers) So right when we both laid down, I heard a sound of glass that shattered. The noise both jumped us up with confusion, & before I looked to see what it might've been, my friend looked at me & said "was that glass that just broke" so I know I was just going crazy hearing the same thing. What I found was my phone flew off the night stand when I had it charging & was off the charger on the ground & the charger wire was hanging, that's when I notice the metal you pull your phone with piece snapped in half. Now til that day I never had a explaination why we both heard glass break.
My wife and I were awake feeding our baby at around 4 am. We definitely heard a plate or large glass completely shatter downstairs in the kitchen. No question. We both heard it. I ran downstairs right away expecting to find glass somewhere. Nothing. Absolutely amazing. Nothing anywhere. This just happened and we have no idea what to do . Please help !