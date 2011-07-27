Broken glass & spirits?

Posted on behalf of Marcy

I'm curious about whether there is any symbolic meaning to the occasional sound of broken glass (with no apparent origin or cause) in a home. It's a very distinctive noise, and repeated searches of the house have yielded no source. It sounded as if a lamp had been shattered, or perhaps a drinking glass had been dropped. It's a small house and I've gone through it thoroughly trying to find the cause.

In furtherance of the broken glass theme ... glass occurs in odd places on the property without explanation as well. The barn, for example, is so well bedded you couldn't break a glass there if you tried, but recently I found a completely clean piece of heavy, thick, clear glass (like windshield glass). This is the desert -- dust is ubiquitous -- but there, in the barn breezeway -- was a clean piece of glass.

Filed in: externally authored, paranormal phenomena