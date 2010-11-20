Feng Shui Career Tips - 12 Amazing Tips on How to Feng Shui Your Personal Career Luck

Feng Shui Career Tips

There are effective and powerful ways to enhance your personal career luck with the wisdom of feng shui. In this article, I have my 12 amazing feng shui tips grouped into 4 main categories, they are "How To Enhance Your Personal Career Luck", "How To Enhance Your Personal Work Space / Desk Top", "How To Enhance Your Personal Office Space" and "How To Enhance Your Personal Success & Development".

How To Enhance Your Personal Career Luck

What makes me so amazed at feng shui is its ability to help with every aspects of our life. We can use feng shui to give our career a boost. Good career feng shui usually manifests in the form of increased opportunities and responsibilities. The following three feng shui tips can help you to enhance your personal career luck.

1. The Career Corner

The career corner is the North of any residential building, corporate office or personal space. Hence, to get the most out of career feng shui, you should use fengshui methods to energize the North corner of both your home, as well as your office. One excellent way to activate your career luck is to place a small aquarium filled with guppies in the North wall or corner of your living room and office. Guppies create good yang energy as they are hardy little creatures that swim vigorously.

2. Activate Career Luck With Your Files

This is a very powerful feng shui tip for activating career luck. Simply energize all your important files with prosperity coins that symbolize good fortune. The key to activating these coins is the red ribbon used to tie the coins together. This helps create prosperity energies for the success of your work.

3. Sit Facing The Door

Inside your office, try to sit facing the door. Never have your back facing the door. For career people, this will mean you losing out in any politicking. It also means you're subordinate, bosses or co-workers will betray you, and you have a hard time managing and handling them.

How To Enhance Your Personal Work Space / Desk Top

Career luck is much improved when you can fengshui your personal work space or desk top. Start by making sure the the location, position, direction, and layout of your workspace is correct. The following are three feng shui tips that can enhance your personal work space or desk top.

1. Sit With A Solid Wall Behind You

Always remember to sit with a solid wall behind you as the wall will give you tremendous support for any challenges or difficulty. Do not have the window behind you or have any door behind you.

2. Sit In Your Power Position

This is an excellent feng shui tip for enhancing your career luck by positioning your seat well in the office. The power position in any office is always the corner that is diagonally opposite the main door. It is deep inside the office. Try to sit in this spot to get the best career luck.

3. Never Sit Next To Or Below Toilets

Always remember to check whether you are sitting next to or below a toilet on the floor above you. In feng shui, this is considered very harmful situation in the office and you should move your desk away from under the toilet immediately. Feng Shui Career Tips

How To Enhance Your Personal Office Space

We spend almost the whole day in our office working for a living. The environment that we are working in is important in terms of feng shui. We need to have an office space that we feel good working in. The office space must have a balance of yin and yang energies and the flow of air in the office space must be even and smooth. The following are 3 feng shui tips that can help you to enhance your personal office space.

1. Keep Trash Bins Out Of Sight

All cleaning gear like brooms and dust pans are deemed to symbolize bad luck and must be kept out of sight of your office space, and especially the main door.

2. Block Out Excessive Sunlight

While it is good to have yang energy like sunlight to energize your office space, you must also not forget about the balance of yin and yang energies in the office. This is espcially true for those office spaces that have a west-facing wall. The brightness and heat of the afternoon sun can create an excess of fire energy. This excessive yang energy from the sunlight will create disharmony in the office. Flared tempers and impatience will be the order of the day. One remedy is to block it with curtains.

3. Never Leave Clutter In Your Office Space

Your office space is where you work hard for your job or business. There should not have any clutter that will create blockage in your office space. Remove any clutter and organize the things in your office space properly. Clutter in your office space will bring bad luck, disharmony, irritation and conflicts with your co-workers.

How To Enhance Your Personal Success & Development

Success comes when you work hard towards it. The good news is, we can actually apply good feng shui to make sure that our path towards our success is more smooth-sailing. Below are three feng shui tips that can help you to enhance your personal success and development.

1. The Prosperity Signature

In feng shui, it is believed that a signature can attract great prosperity and success if it starts with a firm upward stroke and ends with another firm upward stroke. Many successful people have their signature signed in this way. Practice your new signature until you get it.

2. Buttons Of Your Clothes

Conventionally, buttons are usually round and when the buttons are made of metallic material, it represents strong metal element. Such buttons are excellent feng shui for those wearing black or blue but will be inauspicious for people wearing greens and browns. On the other, plastic round buttons are basically harmonious.

3. Dragon For Great Success And Good Fortune

The celestial Dragon is the ultimate good luck symbol in feng shui and Chinese tradition. In fact, the Chinese believed that places with excellent feng shui are said to enjoy the dragon's precious cosmic breath. Hence, placing a picture of a dragon in the office is always believed to bring its owner great good fortune and success. Feng Shui Career Tips

